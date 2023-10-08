Prince William takes 'revenge' on Prince Harry with 'strategic' move in US

file footage

Prince William is tipped to expand his charitable endeavors in the U.S. as he basks in the surging popularity on his younger brother Prince Harry's "turf."



Speaking to OK! Magazine, BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond suggested that the Prince of Wales must be quite satisfied after he was voted one of the most popular public figures in America.

His brief visit to the country also proved helpful in establishing his PR as a personable royal, owing to his fun-filled interactions with the public.

"It seems William is on a bit of a charm offensive with the USA and it’s clearly working," shared Bond. "I don’t think William is a vindictive sort of person, but it must surely give him a certain quiet satisfaction that he is now so popular on Harry’s 'turf'."

The royal expert advised the future King to "capitalise" on his popularity and "expand his charity endeavours.

"William is quite a strategist - he has a good business head on him - and so if he can turn his popularity into a positive force for boosting his charity funds and helping his various causes, then he will seize it," she explained.