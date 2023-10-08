Bruno Mars cancels Tel Aviv concert amid escalating conflict as Israel faces invasion by Hamas

Bruno Mars' Tel Aviv concert canceled amid escalating Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Bruno Mars has canceled his sold-out Saturday night concert in Tel Aviv as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict takes a deadly turn.

Hamas initiated an invasion of Israel from occupied Gaza, unleashing a barrage of rockets and breaching the border via land, sea, and air.



The toll on Israel's side has surpassed 200 casualties, with over 1,100 individuals wounded and an undisclosed number of civilians and soldiers taken captive.

In response, Israel conducted airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, resulting in over 200 reported fatalities, according to local health authorities.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the nation, declaring, "Citizens of Israel, we are at war." He vowed to retaliate with unprecedented scale and intensity, warning that the enemy would face an unprecedented cost for their actions.

Amid the ongoing violence, Live Nation Israel announced the cancellation of Bruno Mars' concert in Tel Aviv. Ticket holders will be reimbursed for their purchases.

In a statement shared on Instagram in Hebrew, the company expressed solidarity with the people of Israel, the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) personnel, and security forces during these challenging times.

"Dear customers, The performance of Bruno Mars that was planned to take place tonight is cancelled," the company wrote. "All ticket buyers for the show will receive an automatic refund to the credit card with which the purchase was made."

The cancellation came as violence escalated in the region, with Hamas launching an assault from Gaza.

This incident occurred just a day after the 50th anniversary of the October Surprise that ignited the Yom Kippur War involving Egypt and Syria.

As the Saturday attack unfolded, Hamas militants entered Israeli towns, targeting both residents and soldiers.

Disturbing footage has emerged showing the militants kidnapping Israeli civilians, including elderly individuals and young women who bore signs of injury.

Amidst the escalating conflict, the United Nations Security Council is set to convene a meeting on Sunday, following a call from Hamas for other Muslim nations to support its war effort.

In various parts of the world, chants of 'Death to Israel!' and 'Death to America!' reverberated, notably in the Iranian parliament.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the Taliban has inquired about passage through Iran, Iraq, and Jordan in a bid to "conquer Jerusalem."

It's important to note that just days before this incident, Bruno Mars had performed his inaugural concert in Israel, thrilling a massive crowd of 63,000 fans at Tel Aviv's Yarkon Park.