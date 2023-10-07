US President Joe Biden offers support to Israel following Hamas attack

US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. — AFP/File

United States President Joe Biden reassured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that his country is ready to offer "all appropriate means of support" to Israel after Hamas launched its "Operation Al-Aqsa Storm" on Saturday.

The two leaders spoke on the phone after Palestinian resistance group Hamas — as part of its Al-Aqsa storm operation — launched 5,000 rockets into Israel from Gaza, followed by gunmen infiltrating areas in the southern region of the country.

Bidel also warned any other groups — hostile to Israel — from taking advantage of the volatile situation as the Israeli death toll, according to Israel's N12 News reached 100.

Following the attacks, Israeli forces launched retaliatory airstrikes in the Gaza Strip martyring at least 198 Palestinians and wounding another 1,610.

There are also reports of several Israeli citizens taken captive by Hamas fighters.

The Israeli military was aware of reports of captives, a security source said but provided no further details. In a briefing with reporters, an Israeli military spokesman declined to comment.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said he would meet top security officials in the coming hours and Gallant authorised the call-up of reservists.

Israel declares war on Palestine

Commenting on the unprecedented development, the Al Jazeera correspondent said the unprecedented attack has left Israelis in “tremendous shock”.

“I spoke by text with an acquaintance in Tel Aviv. She says she was hurrying to get into a bomb shelter. The fact that several villages including some towns were attacked and captured – this is something that has never happened before,” Reynolds said.

“This took a lot of planning, and strategising from Hamas,” he noted.

Soon after the massive surprise attack, PM Netanyahu declared war against Palestine saying that Hamas had made a "grave mistake."

Israel's police chief said there were "21 active scenes" in southern Israel, indicating the extent of the attack.

In Gaza, people rushed to buy supplies in anticipation of days of conflict ahead. Some evacuated their homes and headed for shelters.

Hamas military commander Mohammad Deif announced the start of the operation in a broadcast on Hamas media, calling on Palestinians everywhere to fight.