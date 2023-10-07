All you need to know about Hamas

Members of the Ezz-Al Din Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Hamas movement, parade in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on May 28, 2021. — AFP

The Palestinian group Hamas left Israel in a "tremendous shock" by launching an unprecedented attack, with its fighters entering numerous Israeli settlements and a heavy barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip.



The attacks through land, sea, and air under the "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood" have left at least 40 dead and nearly 800 wounded, in what is being said one of the most serious escalations in the Israel-Palestinian conflict in years.

What is Hamas?

Founded in 1987 amid the first Palestinian Intifada, the group Hamas — an acronym of Harakah al-Muqawamah al-Islamiyyah (Islamic Resistance Movement) — shares the Islamic ideology of Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood.

The group took over the Gaza Strip after a short-lived civil war fought by the forces favouring the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas-led Fatah movement. The area has since been regulated by Hamas.

This followed Hamas' win in Palestinian parliamentary elections which were held for the last time in 2006.

The group then accused Abbas of conspiring against it, which Abbas described as a coup.

Since then, Hamas has led numerous rocket attacks and faced retaliation from Israel in the form of airstrikes and bombings in Gaza.

Hamas does not recognise Israel as a country or state and even opposed the parleys between Israel and the PLO in the Oslo peace accords held in the mid-90s.

Hamas leads its armed activities through a fighter wing Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades as resistance against Israeli occupation.

Though the Hamas leaders have at times offered a long-term truce with Israel in exchange for a conceivable Palestinian state on the entire region that fell into Israle's occupation in the 1967 war, the founding charter of Hamas called for the destruction of Israel.

Hamas is backed by Iran, Syria, and a Lebanese group named Hezbollah under a regional alliance that openly opposes the US policy in the Middle East and Israel.

Having a stronghold in Gaza, the group is also supported by various Palestinian territories and leaders from Middle Eastern countries such as Qatar.