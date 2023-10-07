How Kate Middleton honors Princess Diana with her 'flattering' fashion choices

Kate Middleton honors Princess Diana with her 'flattering' fashion choices

Princess Kate inadvertently follows into the footsteps of her late mother-in-law Princess Diana with her fashion choices.

In the latest episode of Palace Confidential, stylist Amanda Wakeley enthused about the Princess of Wales’s “subtle tributes” to Prince William’s late mother via her dresses and suits.

“The suit that she wore to the Trooping the Colour this summer, honestly that could have been out of Diana's wardrobe,” she expressed to host Jo Elvin.

The Daily Mail’s royal editor Rebecca English chimed in to clarify that the mom of three doesn’t intentionally models her look after Diana’s.

“I don't think they set out to be compared if those comparisons are made... it's very flattering,” she shared.

English went on to recount instances when Kate explicity gave a nod to Diana by wearing her jewelry on several occasions, noting that she makes sure to give it a flair of her own.

The royal expert added, “She doesn’t make a big point of it.”

“She wears it as hers,” Amanda agreed. “It's not a pastiche of how Diana would've worn it. It's very much she's owning her look, which is a wonderful look.”