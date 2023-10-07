David Beckham had 'therapy' during Netflix docuseries shooting

Director Fisher Stevens gave rare insight into interviewing David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham for the much hyped Netflix's docuseries, Beckham.



In conversation with The Independent, the 59-year-old director admitted that it was difficult for David to open up about his life changing moments.



"I don’t think that was easy for him. Before I met him, I assumed he was this shallow person without much to say, whose life was kind of perfect. And I realised that that’s not the case at all," he shared.



Fisher, who conducted 30 hours of interviews with the co-founder of the Inter Miami football club, revealed that at times he felt like Beckham's "therapist."

"David never had therapy. I felt at times like I was his therapist," the documentary filmmaker added.

On the other hand, Fisher shared his observation about Victoria that she was used to being reflective during interviews.

He continued, "Victoria, as she admits in the film, has had therapy, and was much more used to self-reflection."

David and his family became talk of the town as the documentary based on the star footballer’s life changing journey released on October 4.

David tied the knot with Victoria on July 4, 1999.

The couple share four children - sons Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18, and daughter Harper, 12.