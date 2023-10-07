VIDEO: Palestinians celebrating on top of 'Israeli tank'

Palestinians celebrating on top of an "Israeli tank" in Palestine, on October 7, 2023, in this still taken form a video. — X/@AlArabiya_Eng

After Hamas launched the biggest attack on Israel in years, Palestinians Saturday celebrated on top of a tank, said to be of Israel.

Several Palestinians could be seen on top of the tank chanting slogans like "Allah-hu-Akbar! (God is the greatest)" as they rejoiced, Al Arabiya reported.

The Hamas launched the biggest attack on Israel in years earlier today, killing more than 20 people and wounding hundreds in a surprise assault that combined gunmen crossing into Israel with a barrage of rockets fired from Gaza.

The group, which controls the Gaza Strip, also released a video showing its fighters had captured three men who were dressed in civilian clothes.

"Scenes of Al-Qassam Brigades capturing a number of enemy soldiers in the battle of Al-Aqsa Flood," said a sentence appearing on a black background at the start of the video.

Israel's Magen David Adom emergency medical services said 22 people had been shot dead in the country, after Palestinian freedom fighters crossed from the Gaza Strip.

The fighters also fired thousands of rockets towards Israel, which hit back with air strikes.

Israel has imposed a crippling blockade on Gaza since 2007, following Hamas taking control, and the army has since fought multiple wars against the group.