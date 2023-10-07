Khloé Kardashian, True serve mother-daughter goals in sweet video

Khloé Kardashian's daughter True is undoubtedly her mother's fantastic gym buddy.

The 39-year-old member of The Kardashians revealed on Friday that her 5-year-old daughter True enjoys exercising alongside her by filming themselves together at the gym.

Kardashian and True, who was in front of her, were seen climbing a stair machine in the Instagram Story clip.

“Mommy!” True heard saying in the video. "Come on, walk!” Kardashian replied. “She loves to join me in my workouts, right? We’re doing the stairs together,” she explained in the clip.

“I’m walking on the stairs to my room,” True quipped. “— My shoe!” she then blurted, before dropping down out of the camera shot.

“Oh no! That’s why you don’t wear sandals!” Kardashian told her daughter.

Over the video, the reality star had added a caption of “My Goose,” pointing to her adorable daughter.

True had joined her mother on the stair machine in a later video that was uploaded. "True had to get her shoe, right?" Kourtney revealed.

True then said, “It’s not starting!” after the machine switched off. “I know we’ve got to fix it now,” Kardashian explained.

True and Tatum, a 15-month-old son delivered via surrogate, are the Good American founder's children with ex Tristan Thompson.



