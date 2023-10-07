Mira Kapoor drools over husband Shahid Kapoor's new dapper look

Mira Kapoor gushed over her husband Shahid Kapoor as the actor dropped his dapper photos on social media.

In the pictures shared on Instagram, the Jab We Met star donned a sleeveless velvet black vest with matching trousers.

In some photos, the 42-year-old actor posed carrying a black bag and sported dark sunglasses.

The Bollywood actor’s new hot look left his fans including his wife Mira Rajput in awe.

In the comments section of the post, Mira wrote, "Can you not look this hot."

Earlier, today, several dance videos of Shahid and his Kabir Singh co-star Kiara Advani from Doha show surfaced online.



The reel life couple mesmerised the audience with their sizzling performance on their film’s hit track, Kaise Hua.



The Lust Stories actress rejoiced in the iconic "Kabir Preeti reunion" as she dropped a video clip from her special performance with Kapoor on her Instagram account.



On work front, Shahid will be next seen in a romantic comedy film alongside Kriti Sanon.

As per Pinkvilla, the untitled rom-com movie which will reportedly release on February 9, aims to target the young population of the audience.