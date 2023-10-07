Six killed, over 200 injured as Hamas launches surprise attack on Israel

A picture taken after a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip into Israel on October 7, 2023, shows burnt out vehicles in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon. — AFP

At least six people were killed and more than 200 were injured after a massive attack on Israel was launched by Hamas on Saturday, resulting in the unexpected onslaught of Palestinians entering numerous Israeli communities and a hefty bombardment of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli defence minister claimed that Hamas had made a "grave mistake" by declaring war on Israel soon after Israel's military declared that it was on a war footing.

A member of the fire brigade puts out the blaze following a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip on Ashkelon in southern Israel, on October 7, 2023. — AFP

According to AFP, Israeli forces said that they were fighting Palestinian on the ground in several locations around the Gaza Strip on Saturday after barrages of rockets were fired from the enclave into Israeli territory.

"It was a combined ground raid which happened through paragliders, through the sea and through the ground," army spokesman Richard Hecht told reporters. "Right now we´re fighting. We're fighting in certain locations around the Gaza Strip... our forces are now fighting on the ground."

Following the ongoing clashes, Italy said Saturday it backed Israel against the attack that was underway after hundreds of rockets were fired on its territory from Gaza.

The Italian government said it "condemns in the strongest terms the terror and the violence underway against innocent civilians", adding: "We back the right of Israel to defend itself".

The head of a regional council for Israeli border areas northeast of the Gaza Strip was one of the six Israeli military officers killed Saturday in a firefight with the Palestinians, the council said.

"The president of the regional council, Ofir Liebstein, was killed during an exchange of fire with terrorists," the Shaar Negev regional council said in a statement.

More to follow..