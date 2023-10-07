‘Unprecedented’ Hamas attack kills 22 Israelis, injures over 500

A picture taken after a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip into Israel on October 7, 2023, shows burnt out vehicles in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon. — AFP

At least 22 Israelis were killed while over 500 others were injured after a massive attack on Israel was launched by Hamas on Saturday, Al Jazeera reported.

Palestinian gunmen entered numerous Israeli communities with a heavy barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip.

Al Jazeera’s correspondent said the unprecedented attack has left Israelis in “tremendous shock”.

“I spoke by text with an acquaintance in Tel Aviv. She says she was hurrying to get into a bomb shelter. The fact that several villages including some towns were attacked and captured – this is something that has never happened before,” Reynolds said.

“This took a lot of planning, strategising from Hamas,” he noted.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said "We are at war" and vowed severe retaliation after ordering an extensive mobilisation of Israeli army reserves. "The enemy will pay an unprecedented price," he warned.

Violence between Israel and the Palestinians has been surging since early last year, with fatalities in the occupied West Bank hitting a scale not seen in years.

"We decided to put an end to all the crimes of the occupation (Israel). Their time for rampaging without being held accountable is over," said the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas which controls the Gaza Strip.

"We announce Operation Al-Aqsa Flood and we fired, in the first strike of 20 minutes, more than 5,000 rockets," a senior leader of the Hamas said.

The Israeli defence minister claimed that Hamas had made a "grave mistake" by declaring war on Israel soon after Israel's military declared that it was on a war footing.



A member of the fire brigade puts out the blaze following a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip on Ashkelon in southern Israel, on October 7, 2023. — AFP

According to AFP, Israeli forces said that they were fighting Palestinians on the ground in several locations around the Gaza Strip on Saturday as part of their operation "Swords of Iron" after barrages of rockets were fired from the enclave into Israeli territory.

"It was a combined ground raid which happened through paragliders, through the sea and through the ground," army spokesman Richard Hecht told reporters. "Right now we're fighting. We're fighting in certain locations around the Gaza Strip... our forces are now fighting on the ground."

Following the ongoing clashes, Italy said Saturday it backed Israel against the attack that was underway after hundreds of rockets were fired on its territory from Gaza.

The Italian government said it "condemns in the strongest terms the terror and the violence underway against innocent civilians", adding: "We back the right of Israel to defend itself".

The head of a regional council for Israeli border areas northeast of the Gaza Strip was killed Saturday in a firefight with the Palestinians, the council said.

"The president of the regional council, Ofir Liebstein, was killed during an exchange of fire with terrorists," the Shaar Negev regional council said in a statement.

Such powerful action from Gaza, an impoverished enclave home to 2.3 million people, has been rare since Hamas took control in 2007, leading to Israel's crippling blockade. Gaza is sealed off from Israel by a militarised border barrier.

