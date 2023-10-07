Elon Musk gets exposed for secretly suing Grimes long before she sued him

As news of Grimes suing her on-off ex Elon Musk for parental rights spread like wildfire yesterday, Insider revealed that it was actually a countermeasure for Musk doing the same almost a month prior.

Court documents revealed that the tech mogul, 52, sued Grimes on September 13th for custody of their children, almost a month before Grimes sued counter-sued him.

In the lawsuit, Musk pleaded that he had the “actual care, control, and possession of each child since the birth of each child,” while being a full-time resident of Texas.

Though the Space X hoped that the ongoing custody dispute would settle, he wanted Texas courts to weigh in incase it didn’t.

Musk further accused the Canadian musician, 35, of moving to California in an attempt to “circumvent jurisdiction” of courts in Texas, revealing further that the controversial duo were living together, along with their children, from May to July of this year.

Then, on September 29th, the Genesis songstress filed her own lawsuit against Musk, which included a standard restraining order that would prevent either parent from moving the children out of Grimes’ state of residence California.

Previously, the mother-of-three accused Musk of keeping their children from her on since-deleted post on X (previously Twitter) in early September – just a week before Musk simply sued her.

“Tell Elon to let me see my son or plz [sic] respond to my lawyer,” she implored to Musk’s biographer, Walter Isaacson.

The biography, entitled Musk, revealed that the on-off pair share a secret third child, Techno Mechanicus, along with 3-year-old son X AE A–Xii and 2-year-old daughter Exa Dark Sideræl.