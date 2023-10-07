Watch: Simone Biles becomes most decorated gymnast in history with 21st world title

US´ Simone Biles celebrates after winning the Women´s Individual All-Around Final during the 52nd FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, in Antwerp, northern Belgium, on October 6, 2023. AFP

Antwerp, Belgium: Simone Biles, the American gymnastics sensation, has once again etched her name in the annals of sports history as she secured her 21st world title by clinching gold in the women's all-around event at the World Gymnastics Championships, reaffirming her status as the most decorated gymnast of all time.



Biles, 26, showcased her extraordinary talent, amassing an impressive score of 58.399 points in the final.

Her performance left no room for doubt as she outshone defending champion Rebeca Andrade of Brazil, who finished with 56.766 points, and her American teammate Shilese Jones, who claimed the bronze with a score of 56.332.



This triumph marked Biles' sixth all-around world championship title, further solidifying her unparalleled legacy in gymnastics.

With the victory, she also extended her world medal count to a staggering 27.

Biles's journey back to the top has been nothing short of inspiring. After a two-year hiatus from the sport, she made a resounding comeback, just months ahead of the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Her return was eagerly anticipated after the setbacks she faced during the Tokyo Olympics, where she withdrew from multiple finals due to the "twisties," a temporary mental block that plagues gymnasts, causing them to lose their spatial awareness mid-air and posing a serious risk of injury upon landing.

The Texan gymnast's exceptional resilience and dedication have not only secured her a record-breaking 21st world title but also put her in contention for more podium finishes in the upcoming apparatus finals.

Simone Biles, who won her first world title in Antwerp a decade ago at the tender age of 16, continues to redefine the boundaries of gymnastics, leaving an indelible mark on the sport.

As the world watches in awe, Biles's name shines brighter than ever, with her legacy set to inspire generations to come. The apparatus finals, scheduled for Saturday, promise more thrilling performances from this gymnastics icon.