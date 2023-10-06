Tensions remain high between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton do not seem to end their feud anytime soon as the royal wives still tease each other with their unexpected moves.

Some experts claim that too much has happened between Meghan and Kate that it seems unlikely any of them to settle the row. Tensions also remain high between Harry and William.

Most notably, Harry made a number of damaging allegations about some of the royals in his memoir 'Spare', and the couple also caused a stir with their Netflix series released last year.



This has led to a scenario where Princess Kate, Prince William and the rest of the royals are not speaking to Harry and Meghan.

Speaking to US Weekly, one royal insider previously said: "Kate has no desire to communicate with Harry nor Meghan. There has been too much that has happened and she’s not ready yet."

In the latest development, the Prince and Princess of Wales have announced that they will attend a youth mental health forum on the same date when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hold an event in New York City.



Their announcement of the event came shortly after Harry and Meghan made their own plans public, revealing they will be in New York City on Tuesday, October 10.