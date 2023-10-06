Selena Gomez ‘grateful’ for overwhelming response after Rare Impact Fund event: Photos

Selena Gomez has recently expressed her gratitude to all those who made her inaugural event of Rare Impact Fund Benefit possible.



Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Calm Down hit-maker posted a series of photos and video from the event, which support mental health awareness for the young people around the world.

In one picture, the Only Murders in the Building actress also flashed a beaming smile while posing with Martin Short in her floral dress at the event.

The singer penned a heartfelt note after the event as she revealed, “My heart is full after this week’s inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit.”

“This has always been a dream of mine and I’m forever grateful to everyone who has joined us on this mission to expand mental health services and education for young people around the world,” wrote the 31-year-old.

In the end, Selena added, “I am encouraged by the amount of love and support in the room. The future is bright, this is only the beginning. Love you all so much!”

The post garnered more than one million likes within an hour and her celeb friends and fans dropped inspiring words to the singer for her endeavour.



The Avatar star Zoe Saldana said, “Sorry I missed it lady! but we’re so Proud of YOU!”

One follower remarked, “Thank you for continuing to use your platform to raise awareness around mental health.”

Meanwhile, Selena spoke up about her bipolar diagnosis and mental health struggles in her final speech at the event.

The songstress also opened up on why she initiated this fund in the speech, stating, “It has been my ultimate dream to launch this fund and it’s probably the most important thing that I’ve ever done, and I just couldn’t be more proud of the Rare Impact team for the work that they’re doing.”