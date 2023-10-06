Pamela Anderson felt ‘freedom’ in embracing ‘no-makeup’ look for Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week saw Pamela Anderson barefaced, embracing her natural beauty.



The Baywatch alum opened up after making headlines for ditching any makeup to break free for typical beauty standards.

“I didn’t come to Paris Fashion Week and think: ‘I’m not going to wear any makeup,'” the former Playboy magazine model explained while getting ready for the Vivienne Westwood fashion show in Paris last week.

“Something just came over me and I was dressing in these beautiful clothes and and I thought, ‘I don’t want to compete with the clothes,'” she added. “I’m not trying to be the prettiest girl in the room.”

Anderson, 56, also revealed that going to the shows barefaced was not planned, she did experience feeling free.

“I feel like it’s just a freedom,” the blond beauty said. “It’s like a relief.”

After making a decision to leave behind makeup, the actress gives an insight into how much time it takes her to get ready.

“It’s almost noon and the show is at one,” she said, still wearing her bathrobe. “I let my hair dry naturally and I just put on some moisturizer.”

Pamela Anderson embracing the no-make up look is one bold decision, but as she puts it, “You kind of have to challenge beauty sometimes,” the star doesn’t mind this challenge.