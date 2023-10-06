Travis Kelce snubs Taylor Swift during birthday celebrations

Travis Kelce on his 34th birthday completely ignored her rumoured fling Taylor Swift, snubbed her by spending the time with his friends only.

The NFL player chose to spend his 34th birthday on Thursday with a select group of friends.

According to pictures that Page Six received exclusively, Kelce spent time with a group of friends in a stadium parking lot in Kansas City, Missouri.

The sportsman arrived in his black SUV at noon, joined by three other cars, whose occupants got out to spend an hour inside it. He was wearing a grey T-shirt, red shorts and white Nike sneakers.

Kelce then went back to the site's practise area. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was pictured buying Dutch Masters smokes at a convenience store earlier the same day.

In a purple hoodie, matching sneakers and grey sweats at the store, he presented a laid-back image.

Fans believed that Swift, 33, would celebrate Kelce's birthday with him while they were still dating, especially after she left New York City on Wednesday. However, Swift did not materialise in Missouri.

Swift, who is taking a little break from her Eras Tour, recently attended two consecutive NFL games to support Kelce.

The two are "completely smitten" and "talk every day," according to a report in US Weekly published on Tuesday.