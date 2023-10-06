Prince William, Kate Middleton make big announcement as Harry, Meghan reveal NYC plan

Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William have made a big announcement soon after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed their trip to NYC to host a Summit.



The Prince and Princess of Wales have announced that they will attend a youth mental health forum on the same date when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hold an event in New York City.



Kensington Palace said Kate and William will help host a forum for young people alongside a charity and top radio station in Birmingham on Tuesday.

The event will take place just as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will host their own World Mental Health Day forum in New York City.



Their announcement of the event came shortly after the SU-based couple made their own plans public, revealing they will be in New York City on Tuesday, Oct. 10 for their Archewell Foundation's first-ever in-person event, which will provide a platform for parents navigating mental health challenges in the digital age.

The summit, which will be hosted by Meghan and Harry, will feature parents who have experienced tragic loss connected to their child’s social media use.

William and Kate's event "will bring together 100 young delegates nominated by ten leading mental health and youth engagement charities to start a conversation about how they manage their emotions and how they can be supported to build their resilience and protective factors such as healthy relationships which make it easier to navigate bumps in the road as they go through life," Kensington Palace said in a statement.



It will feature “famous faces from Radio 1 and the wider mental health space” and provide a space for young people “to talk about the specific mental health challenges their generation faces, explore what more they could do to understand and manage their emotions and discuss the solutions that could support them to better look after their own and each other’s mental wellbeing,” the palace adds.