Meghan Markle advised to ambush royal family with bombshell memoir

Meghan Markle reportedly plans on writing her own bombshell memoir

Meghan Markle was advised against her reported plans to write a memoir as the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry’s image has not been favourable as of late.

PR expert Edward Coram-James spoke to Express and shared that Meghan was more than welcomed to write her memoir but was warned about the timing of its release.

"I would be surprised were Meghan to release an autobiography any time in the next few years," Edward Coram-James

"You don’t release a biography when the world is arguably a little tired of hearing from you. Interest in the Sussexes is currently on the decline, and their currency has diminished this year."

He elaborated that the best time for Meghan to release her bombshell memoir would be when interest in the royal family gained momentum, which would give her the chance to take some of that attention away and redirect it to herself.

"At some point interest in the royal couple will rise again. [Meghan] should wait until that moment," he claimed.

"That being said, the Sussexes have defied many a long-held PR golden rule (I would argue to their detriment) over the past few years.

"So in some respects disregarding this one, and releasing the memoir at a time when many simply would not want it, would not come as much of a surprise at all."