Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance on 'red' alert after White House comments

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have received an uninvited and unexpected opinion on their romance from the White House of Vice President Joe Biden.

According to reports, the couple has been dating for a short while now. During that time, the Kansas City Chiefs player contacted the Love Story singer after Travis, 34, saw her perform in the city.

Later, he admitted to having a crush on the pop icon and extended an invitation for Taylor to come see him perform. She accepted, igniting a frenzy of rumours that they were dating.

In an odd interaction on Wednesday, spokesperson John Kirby was questioned about a relationship that was the subject of one of the biggest news stories in the nation. The exchange was captured on camera at a press briefing for the National Security Council.

“I know who Taylor Swift is, apparently she is dating a football player,” Kirby can be heard saying, encouraging the journalist to respond: “Do you have any inside scoop on that? Anything you can tell us on that front?” as another reporter chimed in: “Does President Biden think it's real?”

“The relationship? In the vernacular of the National Security Council, I can neither confirm nor deny those reports. I will happily take the question back to our analysts,” Kirby joked.

As rumours about Swift and Kelce's connection spread on social media, it instantly has become the subject of a frenzy.

On September 24, she and his mother Donna were initially spotted supporting him from a private suite.

The next day, the pair departed Arrowhead Stadium together, with Travis being photographed chauffeuring Midnight hitmaker to an after-party in his convertible.