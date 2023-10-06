Taylor Swift’s tour concert movie skyrockets advance ticket sales to $100m

File Footage

Taylor Swift’s Eras tour concert movie is breaking records a week before release.



The Shake it Off singers has become a box office blockbuster, topping $100m in international advance ticket sales, according to its distributor AMC.

The distributor added that the movie broke its record for the highest one-day sales in less than 24 hours, as the demand has been “incredible from the moment it was first announced."

This makes the tour film the most profitable concert movie in history, leaving Justin Bieber's Never Say Never behind.

The Baby singer's concert movie, which was a combination of documentary footage and live performance, bagged $99m in 2011.

If Swifts international tour keeps up its current trajectory, it is expected to become the biggest in music history.

Stadium ticket sales could boost up to $1.4bn until late 2024, breaking Elton John’s record for his farewell tour.

The movie for the tour is set to release for theatres next Friday, in more than 100 countries.

According to expert analysis, the movie is expected to see another $100m of box office takings on its opening in North America, in addition to the advance ticket a sales.