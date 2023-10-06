Britney Spears's father admitted to hospital emergency

Britney Spears's father Jamie Spears, was rushed to the hospital due to a bacterial infection.

The 71-year-old was hospitalised after becoming quite ill from the virus, but he is currently recovering in an outpatient centre for infectious diseases.

In recent years, Britney's father has been admitted to the hospital more than once. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas after becoming "seriously ill" in November of last year, where his colon "spontaneously ruptured." Jamie needed emergency surgery and spent 28 days in the hospital, according to a statement from Britney's team that People magazine at the time was able to receive.

"After a long, complicated post-operative period, he is recuperating at home and gaining strength, and is expected to make a full recovery,” the statement said.

“I am dedicating my focus and energy to care for my family,” Britney, 41, added in the statement at the time. “We have a very special relationship and I want to be with my family at this time just like they have always been there for me.”

Since Britney was put under a conservatorship in 2008 that lasted more than ten years and was removed in November 2021, her connection with her family has been complicated. Her father lost his position as Britney's estate conservator two months before the conservatorship terminated.