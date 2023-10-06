Inside Meghan Markle's plans for 'Hollywood reinvention'

Meghan Markle's career is currently up in the air

Meghan Markle reportedly still has eyes for a Hollywood career against the backdrop of suggestions that she intended on pursuing a career in politics.

A source told US Weekly that Meghan Markle has still kept her Hollywood dreams alive and has been actively discussing what her next move would look like.

"[Prince] Harry and Meghan have been busy with Invictus Games recently, but Meghan is still planning her Hollywood reinvention," the source said.

"Meghan has a new team around her, and they’ve been strategizing about what mediums will have the most impact."

For the unversed, the Suits actress is still signed with entertainment agency WME in April and since then, it was long circulating that Meghan was gearing up for a major comeback after a string of multi-million dollar failures.

"The agency will be focusing on building out her business ventures across multiple facets of the agency & its broader ecosystem, including film & television production, brand partnerships & more," the agency tweeted at the time.