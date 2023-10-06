Hanging out with Taylor Swift has 'alternate universe' feel to it, Travis Kelce's mom says

Taylor Swift during the Eras Tour and Travis Kelce and Donna Kelce during a media interaction. — Social media @grosbygroup

Travis Kelce's mother Donna Kelce said that spending time with Taylor Swift at Kansas City Chiefs games has been a surreal experience during an appearance on the Got It From My Momma podcast.

“I feel like I’m in an alternate universe because it’s something I’ve never been involved with before,” Donna told host Jennifer Vickery Smith on Friday’s episode.

Donna continued by expressing surprise at the continued buzz surrounding her son's purported romance. She described the previous few weeks as a "whirlwind," adding that it seems like there is no end in sight.

“I thought it would be over at that point, but it seems to just continue, and every week just seems to trump the week before,” she said on the podcast. “So it’s really kind of wild, a wild ride.”

Nevertheless, Donna said that she finds it "pretty cool" to see some young ladies developing a passion for football as a result of Swift's recent appearances at games.

Donna also weighed in on the NFL's promotion of Swift and Travis, 33. (The league came under fire earlier this week from certain fans for their attention to his rumoured romance.)

“All I can tell you is that the NFL is laughing all the way to the bank,” Donna told Smith. “You know what I’m saying? Good for them. They’re getting the ramifications of everything.”

She added, “I can tell you this, that they’ve told me personally that the Kelce family has done more good PR for football than they could have paid a $1 million to a PR firm.”

Nevertheless, despite the spotlight on the NFL player and the pop icon, a source recently told People that Travis and Swift are "still just getting to know each other," adding that their relationship is still "nothing too serious."

In an earlier interview, another source said the two are “having fun” together. They later added, "They're just hanging out, and there's no pressure.”

Taylor Swift reportedly first interacted with Travis' family at the Chiefs' game against the Chicago Bears on September 24.

"Everyone was enjoying themselves,” they added. “She was super chill and low-key hanging out with his friends and family."

A source previously told People that Donna “likes Taylor and thinks she’s very sweet and down to earth.”