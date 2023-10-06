'Illogical' Meghan Markle 'always' planned for political career

Meghan Markle has reportedly been looking for a career into politics

Meghan Markle was lambasted for her attempt at entering into the fold of politics after it was reported that the Duchess of Sussex was considering to fill in Californian Senate Dianne Feinstein’s vacant seat.

Royal commentator Pdina spoke on Us Weekly’s Royally US and claimed that the new plan to revamp her career was not a ‘logical’ move considering her title as the Duchess of Sussex.

"It is not a logical next step. If anything, I think it reveals so much more about her initial intentions before marrying Harry. Why would you even want to do that after marrying into the Royal Family?

"Your duty is to your work as a duchess, to be alongside your husband doing charity work. Why are you trying to get into government? That doesn't make sense as a duchess.”

She went on to allude that the Suits actress always had 'political ambition'.

"It just tells you that her political ambition was always there. You don't just one day say, 'I'm going to be a senator'."