Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set to return to NYC after ‘car chase’

Prince Harry and his wife are going to comeback to New York City for the first time after they faced a “catastrophic” car chase in the city.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be coming to NYC for its Archewell Foundation to host its first private event for parents called “Mental Wellness in a Digital Age”, a summit directed for World Mental Health Day on October 10.

The summit will host parents who have experienced loss from their children's overusing social media. A source reports that Harry, 39, and Meghan, 42 have been connected to the parents for some time now, as per Us Weekly.

“The families have been engaged with The Archewell Foundation for the past year, bolstering community and driving towards solutions,” the source said. “Together, they are united in their mission to share personal experiences, data and research to ensure the same does not happen to other families.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s excursion comes 5 months after the Duke and duchess faced a car chase by “a ring of highly aggressive” paparazzi after attending the Ms. Foundation’s 2023 Women of Vision Awards.

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers,” a spokesperson for the royals said at the time.

Fortunately, “there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries or arrests in regard,” according to the New York Police Department’s then statement.