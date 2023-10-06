Kanye West breaks loose at nail tech for ‘hurting’ him during private pedicure

Kanye West exploded at nail tech for ‘hurting’ him during private pedicure

Rap legend Kanye West may not be cut out for the pains and tribulations of getting his nails done.



In a now-deleted video, Ye, 46, reprimanded a nail technician for “hurting” him during a private pedicure appointment, according to Page Six.

The video, which was posted to Instagram on Thursday by Ty with multiple crying-laughing emojis, shows the Runaway singer sitting in a corner with one leg perched on the nail tech’s knee and the other resting in a wash basin.

Suddenly, the 24-time Grammy winner flinched and winced in pain, pulling his feet back and abruptly ending the appointment.

Though the nail tech tried to reassure and appease West, he was not having it, chanting “I’m not gonna do it” as the obliged aesthetician tried to pacify him.

“It’s my toes. It’s my toes. It’s MY toes!” the father-of-four fussed. “I’m not gonna do it. That hurt,” he declared.

Telling the woman to “wrap it up,” he even refused to get his hands done.

“Nope! Thank you very much,” he shut her down.

Meanwhile, Ye’s entourage looked uncomfortable, with Ty staring blankly at the camera with a flabbergasted expression.

As the session pedicure reached it’s premature end, West made his way over to his friends and resumed conversation with them.

But perhaps he should have toughed it out the much-needed pedicure, as he spent the past few weeks sauntering the streets of Europe barefoot with wife Bianca Censori.