Meghan Markle 'shuddering' over fear ex bff will air 'decades-long' friendship

Meghan Markle has been fortunate to not have her bff air their decades long friendship

Meghan Markle has reportedly been on edge over fears that her former best friend Jessica Mulroney would go on to spill secrets of the former actress.

Speaking to Closer magazine, sources claimed that Meghan was worried that a fallout between the two would result in Jessica releasing her own version of a tell-all, which the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry have been able to avoid in their questionable careers so far.

A source explained: "Jessica is not openly indicating that she's ready to share details about Meghan, but the possibility is always there, and it's a major concern for Meghan."

According to the source, Jessica's latest Instagram post where she shared her two cents on friendship and loyalty was what caused Meghan to worry.

In that post she wrote: "As loving as I am, my detachment game is strong too."

Speaking about Meghan's reaction to the post the source said: "She's relieved she hasn't had to deal with this yet but when Instagram posts like this surface it makes her shudder."

"The feeling is that she and Harry have both been very fortunate until now, they haven't had a tell-all to contend with - at least not from within their close circle of friends and former friends."