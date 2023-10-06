Rihanna's no-pants look steals the show at A$AP Rocky's birthday dinner

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna sure know how to do it in style when it comes to celebrating birthdays.

The couple recently stepped out for a romantic date night to mark the rapper's 34th birthday, and as always, they turned heads with their impeccable fashion choices.

While both A$AP Rocky and Rihanna looked chic, it was Rihanna who truly stole the spotlight on this special occasion. The pop sensation unveiled a striking new look by sporting a blonde-tinted hairstyle.

But that wasn't the only fashion statement Rihanna made that night. She fearlessly embraced one of fashion's hottest trends, the "no-pants" look, and absolutely owned it.

Rihanna sets the trend with leggy look at Boyfriend A$AP Rocky's birthday party.

As the couple continues to set fashion standards with their impeccable taste, their birthday celebrations have become a must-watch event for fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.

In a dazzling celebration at New York's hotspot Carbone, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky rang in the rapper's birthday in a fashion-forward spectacle that set style enthusiasts abuzz.

For the birthday bash, the singer opted for a black tulle top and a cropped bomber jacket.

But it's the bottom half of her outfit that truly made a statement. Rihanna espoused the "no-pants" trend, a style sensation that was popularized by none other than Kendall Jenner back in November.

Since then, this trend has taken the fashion world by storm, with celebrities like Hailey Bieber and attendees of Paris Fashion Week putting their own spin on it.

While some opt for sheer tights to complete the look, Rihanna took a unique route. Instead of traditional bottoms, she donned what can only be described as "pantaboots," drawing inspiration from the style icon Kim Kardashian herself.