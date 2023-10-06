Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's steamy PDA in Venice

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake on a dreamy vacation.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's PDA continued to fan the flames of romance during their idyllic vacation in Italy.

The couple, who have been married for nearly 12 years, were captured in a tender moment as they boarded a boat for a scenic journey across the water.

As they approach their 12th wedding anniversary on October 19, the 41-year-old actress and the 42-year-old pop sensation seem to be deeply in love, basking in the magic of their enduring relationship.

Together, they are parents to Silas, eight, and Phineas, three, and their journey began with a picturesque wedding in Italy back in 2012.

Jessica Biel in a loose-fitted cropped white t-shirt paired with light wash jeans.

For their Venice excursion, the lovebirds opted for a casual look.

The couple's Italian excursion also featured a visit to the Trevi Fountain, where Justin Timberlake adhered to the tradition of tossing a coin into the fountain to make a wish.

Their trip comes amidst nostalgia for NSYNC, as Joey Fatone recently reflected on the band's past and Timberlake's decision to embark on a solo career over 21 years ago, catching many by surprise.