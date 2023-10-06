Meghan Markle, Prince Harry face fresh backlash amid reconciliation rumours with royal family

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have been warned that they won't be able to continue using the royal connections to boost their profile to A-list celebs in California.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly been hobnobbing with some of Hollywood stars since they relocated to the US following their decision to step down as working royals in 2020.

Meghan and Harry, who reside in Montecito, have celebrity neighbours including the likes of Ellen Degeneres, Cameron Diaz and Oprah Winfrey, there is no shortage of potential elite pals in the town where they currently enjoy their life with their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

"The whole emphasis between King Charles and Prince William is that you cannot go against the late Queen's firm belief that you can't be a part-time royal," claimed Tom Quinn, author of Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family.



The author went on: "You can't hobnob with celebrities in America for six months and then come back here and pick and choose which events you want to be part of. It is untenable. I don't think Charles and William will agree to that simply because Elizabeth hated the idea."

Meghan and Harry have reportedly "completely tanked" their own public image perception, according to broadcaster Esther Krakue. Her comments come after a poll, conducted by Newsweek earlier this year, showed that only 31 percent of Americans liked Meghan while 33 percent don't, giving her a net approval rating of minus 2.