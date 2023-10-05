Johnny Depp's daughter Lily-Rose appears ‘downcast’ as she steps out in LA

Lily-Rose, Johnny Depp's daughter appeared in low spirits as she was spotted out with her girlfriend 070 Shake at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in the Santa Monica neighborhood of Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The stunning 24-year-old actress flaunted her well-toned physique in a mini skirt and a top adorned with a vibrant red lips graphic. She completed the chic ensemble with a petite designer handbag and a pair of elegant gold high heels.

Her signature sandy blonde hair was styled in braids, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The makeup-free star adorned herself with a gold cross necklace and dangling earrings. In contrast, 070 Shake opted for a relaxed look, sporting a black leather motorcycle jacket.

Lily-Rose and the rapper, whose full name is Danielle Balbuena, were first romantically linked back in February.

The pair were spotted together during Paris Fashion Week at the time.

In August, the actress made quite a splash by sharing some sizzling photos with the 26-year-old entertainer to her Instagram, along with the hashtag #PDA and a caption that read, 'Me and my prince charming.'