Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas spend 8 hours together to resolve child custody 

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have begun their four-day mediation and reportedly spent 8 hours together in order to resolve child custody.
Page Six caught the Games of Thrones actress leaving the building as she completely looked exhausted.
The source privy to Page Six said that although it is just day one of the estranged couple’s mediation, Joe is “hoping they will end the week on better terms.”
Turner and Jonas, who arrived separately, also left the Wilmer Hale offices at different times.
The two have been involved in a turf war ever since Jonas, 34, filed for divorce last month.
Turner subsequently sued her estranged husband for the return of their children to their “forever home” in England.
