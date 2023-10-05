SAG-AFTRA negotiations resume as strike continues

Negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) will continue on Friday, October 6, and Monday, October 9, the union and the industry's top studios and streamers announced in a joint statement on Wednesday.

The two sides have been meeting daily since Monday, October 2, in an attempt to reach a new contract agreement.

The current contract expired on June 30, 2023, and SAG-AFTRA members have been on strike since July 11, 2023.

The union is seeking a number of key demands in the new contract, including higher wages, better residuals, and more streaming compensation.

The AMPTP has said that it is willing to negotiate on all of the union's demands, but that it needs more time to reach an agreement.

The continuation of negotiations is a positive sign, and it suggests that the two sides are making progress.

However, it is still unclear when a new contract will be reached. In the meantime, SAG-AFTRA members will continue to strike.

Impact of SAG-AFTRA Strike

The SAG-AFTRA strike is having a significant impact on the entertainment industry. Many films and television shows have been delayed or cancelled as a result of the strike. The strike is also costing SAG-AFTRA members millions of dollars in lost wages.