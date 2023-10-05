SWIFTIES TURN KELCICS: 'Dad' Travis Kelce's 34th birthday sends Taylor Swift fans on wishing spree

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce gesture during an NFL game. — AFP

Taylor Swift's fans took over social media to wish NFL player Travis Kelce a happy 34th birthday hours after the pop superstar was seen leaving New York City on Thursday.

Fans of Taylor Swift were originally dubious about her relationship with Travis Kelce.

But today, a large number of her supporters wished the NFL player a happy 34th birthday.

Over the past two weeks, the Kelce-Swift romance has captured headlines all over the world.

Although Swifties first expressed some trepidation about Taylor's new man, they now seem to have taken him under their wing.

The tight end of the Chiefs, who turns 34 on Thursday, has received a lot more social media messages than usual as Taylor's followers have come out in force.

One wrote, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO TRAVIS KELCE AND TRAVIS KELCE ONLY!!!! HBD DAD."

Another added, "Wonder what Taylor Swift has planned or written."



