Ed Sheeran reveals why he dug his grave in home’s backyard

Ed Sheeran shares the reason he dug his own grave and built a chapel in the backyard of his residence.



“It’s a hole that’s dug in the ground with a bit of stone over it, so whenever the day comes and I pass away, I get to go in there,” the 32-yesr-old English singer said about the grave.

The 2016 Grammy award winner claimed that he built his final resting place so that his relatives and children could visit him after he passes away.

“People think it’s really weird and really morbid, but I’ve had friends die without wills, and no one knows what to do.”

Sheeran also cleared the air about building a “crypt” behind his home.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a crypt,” the perfect singer told GQ, confirming that what he built is actually to mourn the people he’s lost who have been cremated in a proper way.

Sheeran’s emotional step seems to be a product of him experiencing loss of several loved ones n the past few years.

The singer lost his mentor Michael Gudinski in 2021, and best friend Jamal Edwards the following year. His close pal and cricketer Shane Wane also died a few weeks later.