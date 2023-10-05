Gerard Pique breaches 10-day agreement with Shakira, leaves kids too soon

Shakira smiles during a television show and Gerard Pique gestures during a sports photoshoot. — AFP

Shakira, a Columbian singer and Gerard Pique, a former Spanish football player parted their ways last year and consented to an agreement ensuring their children's well-being, however, recent developments imply that Pique might have just violated a crucial clause of the separation agreement.

Following their widely publicised split in November of last year, the football icon and pop sensation reached a custody arrangement for their kids. With full custody granted, Shakira also relocated to Miami with the boys.

Pique, on the other hand, was given permission to stay with them for ten days each month. But lately, there have been issues.

Gerard Pique is being called out for breaching the agreement

According to the custody agreement, Gerard Pique recently travelled to Miami to spend time with his kids.

He left Miami, though, after just three days and took a flight back to Barcelona. This was revealed on the Spanish television show Sonsoles.

According to the source, "Piqué arrived in Miami on Friday.

He had been staying at a hotel with his children, according to more information. He returned to Barcelona via air yesterday.

Journalist Lorena Vazquez expressed concern regarding Pique's compliance with the custody agreement in light of these developments. Pique was questioned by Vasquez during the programme, who stated, "He needs to remain there for 10 days", according to the agreement. "Why hasn't he performed his duty?"

The question raises a legitimate concern that necessitates an answer from the legendary Barcelona player.

The cause of Pique's early departure from Miami is still unknown as of right now.

For the time being, it is unknown if it was because of personal issues, work obligations, or any other factors.

Did Gerard Pique fire shots at Shakira?

Gerard Pique recently posted X a cryptic message expressing his feelings on X (formerly Twitter). The message said “Os podeis ir a la mierda", which is translated as "You can go to hell".

Although the precise receiver of this message is still unknown, there are several signs that his ex-girlfriend Shakira was the intended recipient.

It's interesting to note that Pique sent out this tweet when Shakira and their kids were at the VMAs.