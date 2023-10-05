Keke Palmer gets unapologetically candid: 'I learned a lot of different things'

Keke Palmer has her reasons for not an open book and she is definetly not apologetic for this behaviour.

The 30-year-old personality and influencer, who just gave the opening keynote address at the Black Magic Reimagined conference on October 1, is renowned for being frank and direct.

She has long spoken up about her personal life, whether it is her role as a mother to her 7-month-old son Leodis or her partnership with his father Darius Jackson.

But Palmer now tells People magazine that she needs to modify how open and forthcoming she is with the public.

"The thing with social media is that it can easily be a place where you can work, but it also blurs the line between what is work and what is real life," says Palmer.

"I can't control how everybody's going to take something. And also I'm having my own personal boundaries for what I feel like I want out there or what I want to give people the opportunity to speak on."

Recently, there has been a lot of talk about Palmer's relationship with Jackson. Jackson gained notoriety when he publicly criticised Palmer's attire while attending Usher's performance at his Las Vegas residency in July, saying at the time on X (formerly Twitter), "It's the outfit tho.. you a mom."

The two have shared pictures of their adventures since the alleged conflict, including lunch for her 30th birthday and going to see Beyoncé during a stop on her Renaissance tour in Los Angeles.