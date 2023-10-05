Why Prince Harry, Meghan's outing with A-listers irk Prince William, King Charles

File Footage





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s latest outing with Chris Evans and Alba Baptista only made the royal family’s resolve against letting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex return to the royal fold.

Royal author Tom Quinn spoke to Daily Express and said that Queen Elizabeth never favoured Prince Harry and Meghan’s desire of being part-time royals.

"The whole emphasis between King Charles and Prince William is that you cannot go against the late Queen's firm belief that you can't be a part-time royal,” he said.

Quinn elaborated that the couple’s latest brush with the Hollywood actors only made it more apparent why any conversation of the couple’s return to the royal fold was 'untenable'.

"You can't hobnob with celebrities in America for six months and then come back here and pick and choose which events you want to be part of - it is untenable," he said.

"I don't think Charles and William will agree to that simply because Elizabeth hated the idea."