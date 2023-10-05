Prince William, Kate Middleton sneak out for a secret night out

file footage

Prince William and Kate Middleton ditched their royal duties to pay a “secret” visit to the salesrooms of auctioneers Dreweatts.



According to the Daily Mail, the Prince and Princess of Wales expressed their deep interest in the items available for the auction.

However, what really piqued their interest was the extraordinary collection amassed by late antique dealer, Robert Kime.

"Everyone was all of a twitter to see them. It was the beginning of the very big champagne reception that auctioneers always have before a serious date,” wrote Richard Eden for the outlet.

Kime, who died in August, was a frequent decoration for King Charles at his Highgrove and Clarence House.

His collection will be auctioned in a three-day event, started Wednesday, Oct. 4, which included a vast variety of carpets and vases worth up to £1.5million.

The latest report comes after a source alleged that the future monarchs have been having “ups and downs” in their marriage.

According to an insider, their opposing views toward approaching Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s feud put a wedge on their relationship.

However, the couple is determined to navigate through their problems as they continue to put on a united front in front of the public.