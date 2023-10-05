Prince William ‘unhappy’ about ‘clash’ with Kate Middleton

Prince William is not happy about his wife Kate Middleton skipping on the third Earthshot Prize award ceremony as she will be staying home for Prince George.

Princess of Wales revealed that she will be staying back for her 10-year-old son next month to help him with his school exams, which seem to be clashing with the Earthshot event in Singapore next month.

While William is “kicking himself” over the matter, BBC royal correspondent and commentator “cheered out loud” to OK! Magazine that Kate made the “best decision.”

“Official duties will come and go; children need their parents, and they grow up fast. There will be more Earthshot events and prizes. But this year, George has his own big event going on – exams,” Bond continued.

“It is entirely right that his mum should be there to help him through them. I expect William is kicking himself that his schedule clashes with George’s exams, but he will be wholly supportive of Catherine staying home to help their son.”

The news comes after William returned from his solo two-day trip from New York last month to unveil the finalists for the Earthshot Prize and speak to the key world leaders at the UN assembly about climate change.