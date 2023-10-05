Selena Gomez expresses dismay on being body-shamed over last nine years

File Footage

Selena Gomez has recently expressed her disappointment on being body-shamed over the years.



In a new interview with Fast Company, Gomez revealed that after kidney transplant surgery, she lost her “teenager’s body”.

“None of the sample sizes were fitting, and that would make me feel embarrassed,” said the 31-year-old.

The Only Murders in the Building actress remarked, “Although how unrealistic is it to expect a normal woman’s body not to change?”

It is reported that Gomez was snapped in a bikini in Australia following her “fitting” which is why, her scars were visible and drew negative comments on social media.

Gomez shared that at the same time she “had just gotten her heart broken”.

“I didn’t need to see what everyone was doing. Then there were those moments of not feeling positive about how I looked because of what I’d see on Instagram. ‘Wow, I wish my body looked like that,’” she added.

Meanwhile, Gomez also discussed about her mental health after being diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

“I went through a really hard season. It was my highs and my lows, and I didn’t know what to do, so I couldn’t control it. I would want to cancel things. It was just a tormented feeling. That’s why, when I found out my diagnosis, it was just, ‘Oh, okay, I feel a bit relieved, I understand a bit more,’” explained the songstress.

Gomez mentioned, “I got second opinions. I went to doctors. I’m fortunate enough to be able to have people who can help me survive every day.”