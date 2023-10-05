Rebel Wilson spills her ‘deepest, darkest’ secrets of her life in upcoming memoir

Rebel Wilson has recently opened up about her upcoming memoir Rebel Rising which will reveal her “deepest, darkest secrets” of her life.



Speaking to PEOPLE, the Pitch Perfect star said, “This book is like me sitting down telling my deepest, darkest secrets to a friend, with some laughs along the way of course.”

While talking about her writing process, Wilson mentioned, “I've been writing the book for the past 18 months because when I write, I have to be totally by myself and isolated.”

“It's just been this secret thing I've been doing by myself for 18 months. It's so exciting now that it's done,” admitted the Senior Year actress.

Wilson, who is busy filming her directorial debut The Deb, shared, “I underestimated how much work it really is to write a book about her own life.”

“I think the first few chapters were really bad. Then the editor was like, ‘This just doesn't sound like you’,” continued the Bridesmaids actress.

Wilson explained what she “started doing is I just sat there by myself as if I'm just telling the story to a friend”.

“I just kind of found my writing style — as if I'm sitting opposite my friend, telling you all my life's deepest secrets, which is a bit scary,” remarked the actress.

Wilson added that her memoir can be “very embarrassing” and if she is doing it, she’s doing it “full out”.

Meanwhile, the upcoming memoir Rebel Rising will hit the shelves on April 2, 2024.