Prince William adopts ‘strict’ habit from King Charles for royal engagements

Prince William, who now has to cater to more responsibilities after his promotion from the Duke of Cambridge, has taken on a particular trait of King Charles for his public appearances.



The Prince of Wales refrains from eating when he is out during his royal engagements, much like his father, an insider told Hello! magazine.

While the royal has sampled food of local delicacy or treats on certain occasions but he never stops for lunch otherwise. This a similar practice that William has taken on as his father, who also avoids eating out, despite the monarch sampling food at multiple occasions.

Earlier this year King Charles’ former press secretary Julian Payne revealed to The Mirror about the “strict meal plan” for the monarch.

“The King doesn’t eat lunch; so, an early lesson I learnt when out on the road with him was to have a big breakfast or bring a few snack bars with you to keep you going,” Payne said.

“The working day is pretty relentless. Beginning with the radio news headlines and a breakfast of seasonal fruit salad and seeds with tea.”

Meanwhile, nutritionist Monique Hyland asked Willima about his daily diet during a visit to Cornwall last November.

The royal admitted he had started the day off with a healthy breakfast consisting of two eggs, wholemeal toast with butter, apple juice and a cup of tea with milk and sugar.