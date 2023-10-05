Prince William, Kate Middleton marriage 'at odds' amid Prince Harry rift

Prince William, Kate Middleton navigate marital struggles

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s marriage is reportedly at odds despite their united appearances at public engagements earlier this week.

A source told Us Weekly that the Prince and Princess of Wales have been having typical marital struggles, however, they have mutually decided to put on a united front for the public.

“Kate and William have been having ups and downs in their marriage like everyone else,” they told the outlet. “But they’re focused on their royal duties and doing that as a unit.”

A second source previously admitted that though it’s been a “tough year” for the future monarchs, citing Queen Elizabeth’s death as well as Prince Harry’s repeated attack leveled at the Royal Family.

“They’re the first to admit it’s been a tough year, but everyone agrees William and Kate have done a wonderful job staying strong in the face of such adversity,” they spilled at the time.

The pair were also tipped to be standing in the forefront of the monarchy as they help “lead the royal family into a more modern direction.”