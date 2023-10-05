Kim Kardashian 'defends' sister Khloe's cheating ex Tristan Thompson

Kim Kardashian said Tristan Thompson stepped up for her against Kanye West

Kim Kardashian came in defense of Khloe Kardashian’s cheating ex Tristan Thompson in the latest episode of The Kardashians Season 4.

The SKIMS mogul sat down in a confessional, where she explained the reason for her sympathy toward the NBA player despite his pattern of hurting her sister.

"I know you guys are gonna hate me for this and you're gonna hate us. It's so crazy because he's such a good friend and such a good dad, but he just couldn't get it together in that area of being a faithful boyfriend," said Kim.

Tristan drew ire from the Kardashian-Jenner clan after he secretly fathered a child with a different woman, all while he was expecting his second child with ex Khloe via surrogate last year.

Kim revealed she’s had a fair share of “fights” and “arguments” about his “f***** up actions,” adding that the athlete has also done “so many decent things.”

"When he saw me struggling with my kids, he stepped up, he started showing up to the games, he picked Saint up, takes them to dinner and will always come to my defense, especially if it's stuff with me and my ex," she shared, referring to her former husband of four years, Kanye West.

"I just never forgot that, so I'll never really throw someone away and act like I don't feel they can grow and evolve,” the socialite added.

Meanwhile, Khloe opened up about her decision to let Tristan move in at her home with his younger brother Amari after the sudden death of their mother.

She clarified in the episode that she is not looking to rekindle their relationship, claiming they are only focused on co-parenting their two kids.