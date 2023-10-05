Joe Jonas hopes for compromise after Sophie Tuner’s retaliation in custody battle

Joe Jonas is hoping to return to good terms with his estranged wife Sophie Turner as they deal with their messy divorce and custody battle.

The Cake by the Ocean singer, 34, and the Game of Thrones alum, 27 began their mediation in New York City on Wednesday.

According to a source cited by Page Six, the Jonas is hoping to develop a civil relationship with Turner as things escalated in their child custody case over two daughters: Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1.

“Joe is committed to making it work with Sophie in mediation and doesn’t want to put up a fight — as long as they can come to a fair agreement on the kids,” the insider shared.

The mediation comes after Turner sued the musician for wrongful retention of their daughters and accused him of withholding their passports. She alleged that Jonas was not allowing them to return to England, which the pair had agreed had their “forever home” prior to the separation.

A few days later, the two reached a temporary agreement to keep their two daughters in New York City, according to documents filed in New York.

According to their attorneys, the sessions are expected to last four days to establish a co-parenting plan for the two children.