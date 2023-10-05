NFL defends Taylor Swift coverage at games amid Travis Kelce dating rumours

As the attention around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce romance intensified, NFL received backlash for ‘overdoing’ the coverage of the 12-time Grammy winner.

The Football League made a statement to People Magazine about the social media posts and the coverage made during the two games the Anti-Hero singer, 33, made to support Kelce, 34 – one in Kansas City on September 24 and a second on October 1 in New York.

“We frequently change our bios and profile imagery based on what’s happening in and around our games, as well as culturally,” the NFL told the outlet.

“The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we’ve leaned into in real time, as it’s an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we’ve seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport.”

The statement continued, “The vast majority of our content has remained focused on the game, our players and variety of other initiatives, including our Toy Story Funday Football alt-cast, the international games and more.”

The comments come after football player told his brother Jason on their New Heights podcast that the NFL is going a bit overboard when it comes to Taylor Swift coverage.

“Is the NFL overdoing it?” Jason asked Travis on the podcast. “Take away your feelings for Taylor Swift.”

“I think it’s fun when they show who all is at the game,” Travis answered. “I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you’re watching. But at the same time, they’re overdoing it a little bit for sure… especially my situation. I think they’re trying to have fun with it.”