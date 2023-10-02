Pakistani actress Mahira Khan marries Salim Karim in dreamy ceremony

Renowned Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has entered marital bliss with the business magnate Salim Karim in an intimate wedding ceremony, reported Samaa TV.

The beautiful moments from her special day have been shared by Anushay Talha, who manages actress Mahira Khan's account, and the photographer Izzah Shaheen Malik, both posted stories on their Instagram featuring Khan.

Khan, known for her exceptional acting talent in hit movies like Bol, Manto, Actor In Law, Raees, Verna, 7 Din Mohabbat In, and Superstar, has long held a special place in the hearts of Pakistani entertainment enthusiasts.

Her recent cinematic venture, The Legend of Maula Jatt, received critical acclaim in 2023, solidifying her reputation as a versatile and accomplished actress.



She was previously married to Ali Askari in 2007, but the couple eventually parted ways in 2015, leaving behind a cherished gift, their son Azlan.