Suits alum Patrick J Adams sparks speculations of a new season: Photos

Suits alum Patrick J Adams has recently sparked speculations of a new season after he shared behind-the-scenes photos of hit legal drama.
On Wednesday, Patrick took to Instagram and posted a slew of snaps which included the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle in the first two pics, wearing her signature business attire.
In the series, Patrick played the role of lawyer Mike Ross and his character was in a relationship with Meghan as Rachel Zane.
However, Meghan left the show at the end of season seven as she was all set to marry her then-boyfriend Prince Harry, with whom she tied the knot in 2018.
In the caption, the Canadian actor wrote, “This well is deeeep.” (sic)
Following his post, several fans expressed their excitement, thinking the cast might be having a “big reunion” or new season is happening.
One user said, “Now the strike is over. Give us season 10. Suits is doing insane numbers on streaming currently. Perfect time for a comeback!”
“It can’t be a random throwback right? surely has to be a suits reunion or something,” another remarked.
A third added: “Please tell us there’s another Season coming.”
Meanwhile, Suits is streaming on Netflix, and ever since has remained in the top 10 list of programs.
